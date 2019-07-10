The Nebraska Department of Labor has received more than $840,000 from the U.S. Department of Labor to expand registered apprenticeships across the state.
The apprenticeship state expansion grant covers the next three years and will allow the state department of labor to assist businesses with new program development.
“The ‘earn while you learn’ model of registered apprenticeships is growing our state by equipping students to excel in IT and manufacturing,” said Gov. Pete Ricketts. “Apprenticeships put young Nebraskans on a path to learn valuable skills and to gain technical expertise so that they can get high-paying jobs. At the same time, they help the state’s businesses to find proficient, highly trained Nebraskans to join their teams.”
The grant allows for enrolling more than 400 new registered apprentices.
As of March 2019, there were about 125 registered apprenticeship programs in Nebraska, representing an increase of 44 percent since 2016. The department of labor was awarded the ApprenticeshipUSA State Accelerator Grant in 2016.
“Registered apprenticeships have grown tremendously in the last three years, and this funding will allow us to build on that momentum,” said John Albin, commissioner of labor. “We look forward to new partnerships with employers and educational institutions as they connect workers with quality job opportunities.”
Current registered apprenticeships exist in manufacturing, information technology, construction, healthcare and other industries. Depending on the occupation, an apprentice spends 2,000 hours per year on the job to complete a given program.
Employers have flexibility in determining how this time is spent, but must meet federal department of labor standards.
In addition to the on-the-job training, registered apprenticeship programs also provide related instruction to participants via the internet, the classroom or other methods.
Registered apprenticeships provide a nationally recognized credential from the U.S. Department of Labor upon completion.
* * *
Want to learn more?
Companies interested in starting a program may contact Scott Asmus with the Nebraska Department of Labor at 402-471-9928. Job seekers interested in participating should contact their local Nebraska Department of Labor office.