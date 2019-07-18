Northeast Nebraska’s broadband access will receive a boost from funds authorized by the FCC.
On Monday, the FCC authorized nearly $41 million in funding over the next decade to expand broadband to more than 8,700 unserved rural Nebraska homes and businesses, stemming from last year's successful Connect America Fund Phase II auction.
Providers will begin receiving funding this month.
In total, the auction last fall allocated $1.488 billion nationwide in support to expand broadband to more than 700,000 unserved rural homes and small businesses over the next 10 years.
The FCC already has authorized two waves of funding in May and June, and funds from those first two waves are expanding connectivity to nearly 100,000 homes and businesses that lack service. Monday's action — which provides funding in 23 states — brings total authorized funding to nearly $803 million, or over half of the $1.488 billion allocated through the auction, expanding connectivity to 305,518 homes and businesses.
In the coming months, the FCC will be authorizing additional funding as it approves remaining applications of the winning bidders from the auction
In the July funding wave, AMG Technology Investment Group will receive support to provide the minimum download speed of 100/20 megabytes per second to areas of Northeast Nebraska. The amount of support over 10 years and the number of homes and businesses served in each county in the area are:
Antelope — $812,969 for 166 locations; Boone — $711,802 for 116 locations; Cedar — $1,032,784 for 336 locations; Colfax — $565,480 for 127 locations; Cuming — $1,579,502 for 550 locations; Dakota — $790,136 for 218 locations; Dixon — $622,988 for 180 locations; Dodge — $177,566 for 53 locations; Holt — $930,405 for 190 locations; Madison — $371,826 for 64 locations; Pierce — $530,109 for 164 locations; Platte — $250,702 for 42 locations; Stanton — $1,103,025 for 261 locations; Thurston — $1,372,452 for 301 locations; and Wayne — $1,842,032 for 591 locations.
Providers must build out to 40% of the assigned homes and businesses in the areas won in a state within three years. Buildout must increase by 20% in each subsequent year, until complete buildout is reached at the end of the sixth year.