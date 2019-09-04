Fountain Point Medical Community, an independent, physician-owned health care facility located in Norfolk, began accepting patients at its new campus Tuesday.
With a newly constructed campus at 3901 W. Norfolk Ave., Fountain Point plans to provide state-of-the-art medical care for all ages. More than 30 board-certified physicians are serving patients across various medical specialties, including pediatrics; family medicine; internal medicine; ear, nose and throat; gastroenterology; hematology; oncology; podiatry; orthopedics; surgery; pain management; cardiology; urology and physical therapy.
The Fountain Point campus includes leading-edge medical equipment, featuring a surgery center, as well as a pain management program that helps patients minimize discomfort and shorten recovery times.
Fountain Point has an on-site, independently owned, full-service lab. Expected in early 2020, Fountain Point also will add a state-of-the-art imaging facility with MRI, CT, 3-D mammogram and ultrasound machines, as well as a child development center.
“At Fountain Point, we are a group of independent, Christ-centered doctors and medical staff. Patients are our main focus. We believe that everyone deserves the best in compassionate, forward-thinking care, and our physicians will work hard to provide the highest quality care in a cost-conscientious manner,” said Dr. Tom Beutler, general surgeon at Fountain Point Medical Community.
“ ‘Welcome to Your Place of Care,’ is the message that we want to emphasize,” said Christopher Price, M.D., anesthesiologist and pain management provider at the SurgiCenter of Norfolk. “We are passionate about providing the same kind of innovative, affordable services that we want for our own families to the entire community and region.”