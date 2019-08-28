FCC OKs support for rural broadband

Taking further steps to close the digital divide, the Federal Communications Commission recently authorized nearly $124.5 million in support in Nebraska over the next decade for maintaining, improving and expanding affordable broadband for 9,133 rural homes and businesses in 40 counties.
The authorization in Nebraska was part of a nationwide authorization of more than $4.9 billion in support over the next decade.
In return for the support that is being approved, carriers must maintain, improve and expand broadband throughout their service areas. Providers will be held accountable through an enforceable schedule for delivering improved and expanded service, with the first interim deployment obligation occurring in 2022.
The following is a list of communities in Northeast and North Central Nebraska that will receive support with 10-year support amounts and the number of homes and businesses supported. All are supported by Northeast Nebraska Telephone Co.
Antelope — 229 locations, $3,587,303; Boyd — 446 locations, $6,180,155; Brown — $1,278,281; Cedar — 86 locations, $5,926,873; Dakota — 469 locations, $4,245,970; Dixon — 885 locations, $11,804,340; Dodge — four locations, $96,000; Holt — 299 locations, $5,472,576; Rock — 43 locations, $984,954; Stanton — three locations, $72,000; Thurston — 38 locations, $919,407; and Wayne — 204 locations, $3,466,471.