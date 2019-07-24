Scott and Angie Stevens didn’t set out to be bar owners.
The Norfolk couple wanted to find a place that would provide a nice venue for special occasions like wedding receptions, but when no other serious options materialized, they began looking at The O Lounge.
“We thought it could work, but we weren’t interested in a bar,” Scott Stevens said.
The couple purchased The O Lounge late last year. Since then, they have expanded and breathed new life into the longtime fixture of the city’s entertainment and leisure scene.
Stevens said he and his wife bought The O Lounge and decided to keep it running “until we decided what we wanted to do” after learning former longtime owners Gordon and Sheryl Kyriss were looking to retire.
“There’s a ton of history in The O,” Stevens said of one of the reasons he and his wife decided to keep it running. “It goes way back.”
According to the Daily News archives, the history of The O Lounge goes back to December 1934, when George Kudrna and Marvel Fredrickson opened the 320 Club at 320 Norfolk Ave. in downtown Norfolk.
The bar changed management several times over the years, and its name was changed to The Oasis Bar in late 1946. In late 1967, it moved from its downtown location to the south side of the building at 1106 Riverside Blvd.
Stevens said before purchasing The O Lounge, it had been a long time since he’d spent time there, but he remembered it as the place to be when he was 21 years old. He wanted to recapture that status.
“I’ve been to some big bars in the bigger cities — Denver, Chicago — and I kind of wanted to create that bigger city feel,” Stevens said. “I think I have.”
Stevens said he knew updates would be necessary. He began remodeling in one corner of the bar in mid-January, and the project quickly took on a life of its own.
“I told a couple of my guys we were going to move a TV,” he said. “We started in that corner and started working around.”
The walk-in cooler that had been located toward the front of the bar was moved toward the center of the building. New plumbing and electrical hookups were added to the facility.
By the time the remodel project drew to a close, the establishment had a new, modern look to its existing bar and had expanded into the north part of the building, where there now is a private party or live entertainment area, as well as a large, state-of-the-art, all-season beer garden called “The Jailyard.”
Stevens said he had Apache Manufacturing, a company owned by his family, create many of the fixtures and cages for The Jailyard, which features law books, a basketball hoop and games that have become great icebreakers for customers. Apache Manufacturing also made fixtures in other areas of the bar, as well.
Stevens said the division of the bar creates three atmospheres that can operate separate from one another: “We’ve got three serving bars, so I could literally have only one of these areas open, and it would still have its full bar.”
The changes already have brought an increase in customer traffic, which has led to the need for more employees. The bar opens at 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday for the routine coffee crew, which includes longtime patrons, and it closes at 1 a.m.
In August, the bar will begin opening on Sundays, as well, to accommodate those who want to come in and watch sports and enjoy the environment, Stevens said. An area of the building also is being remodeled to house a new beauty salon that will be run by Angie Stevens, who has been a cosmetologist at Franc’s Beauty Shop.
Stevens said the bar has a zero tolerance policy for fighting and unruly behavior, and he is pleased with the atmosphere that can be found now at The O Lounge.
While the bar wasn’t initially the business they set out to create, Stevens said he and his wife are excited about what the future of The O Lounge will bring.
“I just thought it was a nice opportunity to make a great bar,” he said. “We were still able to do our little event room, and it was a win-win.”