Connecting Point, a Norfolk-owned computer support and internet company, has announced a name change for its computer sales and service division.
The company, which has provided computer sales, support and internet for nearly 30 years, will now be PrecisionIT and continue to maintain a full technical staff with a renewed focus on supporting the IT needs of local businesses.
“While our name is changing, the names and faces of those that have served you for years remain the same,” said Dan Spray, president of Connecting Point. “We are still located in downtown Norfolk at the same location.”
The company also has signed an agreement to sell its wireless internet network to Nextlink, a Texas-based company that also will expand to Illinois, Iowa and Kansas. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Bill Baker, CEO and owner of Nextlink, said Connecting Point was attractive because of its “large Nebraska footprint and solid reputation.”
Nextlink has been awarded a Connect America Fund (CAF) grant by the Federal Communications Commission to deploy higher speed wireless internet in rural Nebraska. The Connecting Point wireless network will become a portion of Nextlink’s next generation of wireless technology.
In 2018, Nextlink won a competitive bid for $281 million in support over 10 years from the FFC Connect America Fund, which will help the company deploy broadband services to more than 100,000 homes and businesses across six states.
The transaction follows the recent announcement that Nextlink has joined Microsoft's Airband initiative, which will bring additional technology and resources to Nebraska.
Nextlink will begin working immediately on expanding the Connecting Point network and service area and upgrading the existing network to provide residential speed plans capable of handling more advanced applications such as video conferencing and streaming services. Plans call for the upgrade to be completed by the end of next summer.
Spray called the CAF funding and infusion of federal dollars into Nebraska for the build-out “great for our state and our local communities.”
“We are excited for our customers to be some of the first to benefit from the deployment of this new technology by Nextlink,” he said, “while utilizing the same staff that everyone has known for years.”
The same technicians will continue to service the wireless network and office in the Connecting Point/PrecisionIT building at 123 N. Fourth St. in Norfolk.