Cedar County Fair recipient of grant

The Cedar County Fair was among the organizations recently selected to receive a grant from the The Nebraska Bankers Association (NBA) executive committee.
The association’s committee recently voted to award Cedar County Fair with a $15,000 grant. The funds will assist in rebuilding livestock facilities on the county fairgrounds that were damaged during the historic March floods.
The Cedar County Fair grant is funded through the Bank On Nebraska Strong fund, which was established by the bankers association in coordination with the Nebraska Community Foundation and various Nebraska United Way campaigns to assist with disaster recovery efforts.
The fund has raised more than $165,000 to date. This award follows several other grants awarded since May to various communities and organizations across the state, for a combined total of $128,000.
Other awarded funds include Boyd County Rural Water District 2 to provide infrastructure repair of the Spencer Dam — $25,000; Northern Heights Baptist Church for housing repairs in Lynch and Bristow — $34,500; Pierce Historical Society for repairs to Pierce Historical Society Museum — $1,500; Village of Lynch for housing repairs in Lynch — $25,000.
“As a banker in a rural community, this project truly hits home as county fairs and agricultural education through 4-H and FFA programs are integral components of our culture,” said Alan Emshoff, NBA chairman. “This grant will help to provide ongoing education opportunities for Cedar County youth, and Nebraska bankers are proud to be a part of that.”
As rebuilding and recovery projects move forward, the bankers association is encouraging other not-for-profits and municipalities to apply for grant assistance.
The Bank On Nebraska Strong fund grant application form and funding guidelines are available on the the association’s disaster relief webpage: https://www.nebankers.org/bankonnestrong.html.
Approved grants will be awarded until all available funds are expended.