Albion hospital scores well on national survey
ALBION — Boone County Health Center recently received a 5-star rating on a survey conducted through the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems.
The national standardized and publicly reported survey offered by Medicare and Medicaid Services asks patients who have been in the hospital a series of questions related to communication with nurses and doctors, staff responsiveness, cleanliness and quietness of the hospital, discharge information and pain management among other questions.
The results of the survey are listed as a star rating five stars as excellent and four as above average.
Boone County Health Center received a four-star rating on the survey in 2018.
Business After Hours set
Smokin’ Stans at 114 W. Madison Ave. will be the setting for Business After Hours on Wednesday, July 17.
The networking event will begin at 5:15 p.m. and include beer, soda, water and samplings of food provided by Smokin’ Stans. Other items may be ordered from the menu.
There is a cost to attend.