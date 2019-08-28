Retirees to meet
The Sherwood Medical retirees will gather for their monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Norfolk Senior Citizens Center. Those attending are asked to call the Senior Center by 9:30 a.m. Friday to RSVP for lunch.
Business workshops set for Randolph
RANDOLPH — Entrepreneurs and business owners in the Randolph area are invited to a series of workshops focused on small business training.
Introduction to Publisher will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12; Basic QuickBooks will be a two-day event from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 12 and 19; Advanced QuickBooks will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:38 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26; and Advanced Excel will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Each session is limited to 10 attendees and will take place at Lied Randolph Public Library. The free events are sponsored by the Center for Rural Affairs and Lied Randolph Public Library.
Diann Ballard from db-Consulting of Pender will instruct the course. The use of laptops and software will be provided.
Registration is required a day in advance of each session.
Visit cfra.org/events for more information.