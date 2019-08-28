Retirees to meet

The Sherwood Medical retirees will gather for their monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Norfolk Senior Citizens Center. Those attending are asked to call the Senior Center by 9:30 a.m. Friday to RSVP for lunch.

Business workshops set for Randolph

RANDOLPH — Entrepreneurs and business owners in the Randolph area are invited to a series of workshops focused on small business training.

Introduction to Publisher will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12; Basic QuickBooks will be a two-day event from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 12 and 19; Advanced QuickBooks will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:38 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26; and Advanced Excel will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.

Each session is limited to 10 attendees and will take place at Lied Randolph Public Library. The free events are sponsored by the Center for Rural Affairs and Lied Randolph Public Library.

Diann Ballard from db-Consulting of Pender will instruct the course. The use of laptops and software will be provided.

Registration is required a day in advance of each session.

Visit cfra.org/events for more information.

Tags

In other news

FCC OKs support for rural broadband

FCC OKs support for rural broadband

Taking further steps to close the digital divide, the Federal Communications Commission recently authorized nearly $124.5 million in support in Nebraska over the next decade for maintaining, improving and expanding affordable broadband for 9,133 rural homes and businesses in 40 counties.

Bankruptcies for Aug. 21

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

New in Town: Therapy Works of Nebraska

New in Town: Therapy Works of Nebraska

Owners/operators and their backgrounds: Jim and Deb Prange are the current owners. They purchased the business from Erin Schmidt in 2018. Jim worked in banking for more than 30 years, and Deb had a career in Healthcare for more than 30 years prior to purchasing Therapy Works of Nebraska.