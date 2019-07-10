Blu-Jet assets to be purchased

THURSTON — Unverferth Manufacturing Co., recently announced an intent to purchase the Blu-Jet equipment assets, including the wide variety of fertilizer application and tillage products from Thurston Manufacturing Co. in Thurston.
Upon successful completion of the sale, manufacturing will begin being relocated to the company’s other manufacturing locations once a planned integration of the Blu-Jet lines can occur.
“Blu-Jet products will expand our current offerings in fertilizer application and tillage products and bring a wider variety of quality implements to offer agricultural producers and suppliers across North America,” company president Larry Unverferth said. “As with other lines we have brought into the Unverferth product family, we envision continuing with the Blu-Jet brand, and its strong heritage that has been built and nurtured by the Jensen family since 1971.”
Unverferth Manufacturing is an Ohio-based, family-owned manufacturer and marketer of tillage, seed, hay- and grain-handling equipment along with pull-type sprayers, fertilizer applicators and agricultural dual, triple and specialty wheel products.