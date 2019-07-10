The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

— Matthew E. McHale, also known as Matt McHale; Jennifer J. McHale, also known as Jennifer McHale, Stuart (Chapter 7).

— Kellye Rene Starkel, also known as Kellye R. Starkel, also known as Kellye Starkel, also known as Kellye Lauridsen, also known as Kellye R. Avery, also known as Kellye Schmit, Norfolk (Chapter 7).

— Shawn Michael Smith; Serena Erin Smith, Johnstown (Chapher 7).

Bankruptcies for July 10

