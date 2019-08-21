Bankruptcies for Aug. 21

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

— Brenda Jean Jones, also known as Brenda J. Jones, also known as Brenda Jones, Norfolk (Chapter 7).

— Richard Laverne Phillips, also known as Richard L. Phillips, also known as Richard Phillips; Bobi Jodene Phillips, also known as Bobi J. Phillips, also known as Bobi Phillips, formerly known as Bobi J. Griffin, formerly known as Bobi Jodene Griffin, formerly known as Bobi Griffin, West Point (Chapter 13).

— Dru Anthony Russell; Michelle Renee Russell, North Bend (Chapter 7).

— Dianne K. Lindahl, Norfolk (Chapter 7).

