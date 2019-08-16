You can now use your phone to silence people

We’ve all be there — that uncomfortable situation when some stranger keeps talking and talking and you’d like that person to … well, just shut up.
You might be sitting on a plane or standing in line at the grocery store or watching your poodle play in the doggie park. Regardless, some person next to you or behind you decides to engage you in conversation.
The problem is that sometimes — maybe always, for some people — you don’t really want to be engaged. After all, you’ve got other things to do with your time.
You might want to check your phone messages or shoot off a quick email or take a power nap or just think personal thoughts.
There is a protocol for these situations. You politely answer questions with short responses.
You smile and nod but add nothing to further the conversation.
If the talker doesn’t get the hint, you might let your eyes glaze over. You might look away. You could put on your headphones, open a book, or close your eyes. For the extra obtuse, you might have to openly state that you need some private time.
It’s not comfortable, but, hey, lots of things in life aren’t. That’s part of being part of the human race.
If these things are too much for you, though — and apparently they are for some people — then you don’t have to worry any longer. At least, you don’t have to worry any longer that your Uber driver will talk your ear off.
Smartphones can do lots of things. They can direct you to where you want to go, remind you of appointments, and start your car. In short, they can things that people used to do.
Now, phones can also do something else that people used to do: silence others.
How? Well, there’s an app for that. (Of course there is.)
If you are an Uber user and want to ride in style with Uber’s upscale service, one of the options that you can request via the app, before the driver arrives, is no conversation with the driver.
I can remember when cell phones first became widely used, and teens would be in the same room or the same vehicle but communicate via phones instead of communicating directly. I thought we had hit a new low in society.
I was wrong. Since then, phones have been used to break up and to make up — and now to shut someone up. Now we use phones to communicate — without direct communication — that we don’t want to communicate at all.
Sliding through life without confrontation is not all bad. But it’s not realistic. If we never learn to deal with uncomfortable situations, what will happen when those skills are needed?
Will this type of silencer app be used beyond Uber? Will it eventually be used by parents to tell their kids that they’ve had a bad day and want quiet when they get home from work?
Will it eventually be used by kids to tell their parents that today is not a good day to ask what happened at school?
The whole thing is a cop-out — a way to not engage in less-than-desirable situations.
Perhaps it’s all fine and dandy when you are the one in charging of silencing another person.
But what happens when you are the one who is so rudely “told” to shut up? At some point — perhaps too late, after we are all silenced — we will realize that this is not exactly a good thing for humanity.
But, by then, we will all be part of the silent majority.
