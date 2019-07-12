You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Stainless steel: Coloring kitchens gray

Sheila Sybrant
Courtesy photo

Everything is not always black and white. Definitely not always white.

Sometimes — lately, usually — it is gray. As in stainless steel gray.

In particular, I’m talking about kitchen appliances.

I love white kitchen appliances.

The only nonwhite kitchen appliance that we ever owned was a refrigerator in harvest gold. Remember harvest gold? It was a close cousin to avocado. The two colors were popular in the 1970s and 1980s.

That harvest gold fridge was the first fridge we ever owned, and we only had the nonwhite appliance because it was a hand-me-down. I promptly painted it white.

Who wouldn’t want white in their kitchen? White is so clean, crisp, timeless. Well, clean and crisp. Timeless? Not so much.

Apparently, although white used to be the choice of cooks everywhere, white is now passé, antiquated, washed up, out of style. White has been whited out.

The reason that I know this for a fact is that our range recently became “possessed,” and it seemed more prudent to buy a new one than to exorcise the old one.

Here’s what happened: I had baked potatoes in the oven at 400 degrees instead of 350 degrees in order to speed up the process. When it was time to eat, they were definitely done, but the oven seemed abnormally hot.

We were just digging in to our food in the dining room when we heard a loud clang in the kitchen. Upon investigation, it turned out that the oven had, of its own accord, gone into the self-clean cycle. The clanging was the automatic locking of the oven door.

Despite our best efforts, we couldn’t turn it off. We had to flip the breaker.

My husband wondered whether our stove was named “Christine” — after the possessed car in the Stephen King novel of that name.

The range was too old to warrant repair. It was time to get a new one.

However, a trip to a number of appliance stores revealed that white is no longer as beloved by everyone else as it still is by me. Almost all of the appliances in the rows of appliances of every kind were stainless steel (and other dark neutrals like black stainless steel, black, and slate).

White was generally a special-order item.

We ended up ordering one.

Even online, white is tremendously outnumbered. On one site popular for appliances, there were 319 total French-door refrigerators.

Of those, 136 were stainless steel, 120 were black, and only 35 were white. Out of 74 featured gas ranges, 30 were stainless steel; 30, black; and 5, white.

The numbers were almost identical for electric ranges. Of the dishwashers on that site, stainless steel outnumbered white more than three to one. Other sites showed similar preferences for stainless steel and black.

This past weekend, I was having a lovely conversation with my young grade-school-age nieces. Explaining a recent trend among the preteen set, they informed me that “llamas are the new unicorns.”

Obviously, stainless steel is to white as llamas are to unicorns. In other words, stainless steel is the new white.

It is amazing to me how often color popularity changes in kitchen appliances. Perhaps this is attributable to good marketing on the part of appliance manufacturers, who would undoubtedly like to see customers buy new products before the old ones wear out.

I don’t really care what the current trend is — I intend to stick with white. I just hope that stainless steel is not the only choice when my next appliance reaches the end of its life. That is my great white hope.

Readers may contact Sheila at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.

Tags

In other news

Some tips on best way to interview

It’s not just reporters who conduct interviews. Students often find themselves having to do interviews as part of a class assignment. Human resources representatives conduct job interviews.

Standing justice on its own head

It’s a familiar quote from Charles Dickens’ classic “Oliver Twist,” but with special contemporary relevance in light of the recent statement by Special Counsel Robert Mueller: “If the law supposes that,” said Mr. Bumble. “The law is ... a idiot.”

Boston books store tops my list, so far

Boston books store tops my list, so far

I’ve just returned from a road trip to Boston with my daughter. The few days we were there were packed with a lot of cultural and literary adventures. Here are highlights from the main literary ones.

Nothing compares to a Nebraskan grown strawberry

Nothing compares to a Nebraskan grown strawberry

We’ve been in strawberry heaven the last couple of weeks. Although we don’t grow the berries, we came upon a farm on the way to Lincoln in mid-June where they grow strawberries by the pallet load. We stopped in and ended up buying 16 quarts of tasty Nebraska grown strawberries. There’s no be…

Connect yourself with the Daily News Blog

The Daily News is expanding even more into the world of blogs.

If you currently write a blog and would like to have a link to it on the Daily News’ Web site, let us know.

If you regularly read someone else’s blog and would like to have a convenient link to it on the Daily News’ Web site, let us know.

If you think you’d like to become one of the Daily News’ bloggers, let us know.

Click here to supply us with all the needed information OR e-mail your information to Kent Warneke at editor@norfolkdailynews.com

The blogosphere will never be the same.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns

What You're Missing