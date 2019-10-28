Every student has their least favorite rule in school. I sent out a poll to high school students at my school to see what their least favorite rule was. I had received 42 responses, and the results were somewhat surprising, yet expected. My high school has a rule where we can’t have water bottles. This rule had the most votes. However, that rule was tied for the most votes with the no phones rule that my school has. The rule that had the second most votes was the rule saying students aren’t allowed to use the bathroom during class. I dislike this rule, but I understand why we have it. The teachers want us to be in the classroom paying attention, however, a student could have an emergency and they may need to use the restroom in the middle of class. Students are given three minutes between classes to do whatever they need to do, such as using the restroom, getting a drink, stopping at their locker, etc. However, I have seen many students late for class because they had to use the bathroom instead of checking into class and then asking to use the bathroom. Other rules had received votes such as the rule saying that students can’t have outside food at school, the dress code rules, and the rule saying students couldn’t use the vending machine during class. I understand that we have these rules for a reason. In my opinion, every student is going to have their least favorite rule, and honestly, these rules aren’t going to be nullified anytime soon.
Water bottle, phone rules most disliked
