Future options can be overwhelming

Figuring out what you’re doing after high school isn’t an easy feat. There are so many options in front of you that it can get to be overwhelming. Four year colleges, two year colleges and going into the workforce are just a few options to consider when deciding what to do after high school. When high school seniors are applying for college, one of the most drawing things to two year colleges is the cost. According to affordablecolleges.com, the average yearly tuition for students that go to community colleges is $3,347. This is almost one-third the cost of four year schools, which average about $9,139 per year.
The main advantage of attending a four year school would be that there is no transition. Instead of transferring after two years you stay put the whole time. Another advantage of a four year school is the extracurricular opportunities. You’ll find a much wider variety available to you at a four year college than a two year.
Going into the workforce is most common among graduates from rural communities. Most end up working on a family farm, factory or local plant. The advantages of going straight into the workforce is that you don’t acquire student debt and you can start working right away.
The disadvantages are that it’s much harder to advance in a field or pursue other jobs without a college degree. Overall, choosing what you want to do after high school can be a tough decision, but with some research and careful thought, you should be able to find a path that coincides with your interests and lifestyle.