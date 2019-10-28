Dress codes should be eliminated

I was asked, “If you could get rid of one school rule, what would it be?” My reply to this hypothetical question was the dress code. Traditional dress codes not only chastise ostracized young girls disproportionately, but also sexualize these students. Dress codes’ purpose is to ensure that the education environment is productive, on the contrary, these outdated rules do the exact opposite. Many schools implement their dress codes in a horrifying method—suspending a student for shorts that did not meet the requirements, sending a girl to the office for punishment for refusing to wear a bra and demanding a student too tape over the holes covering her pants—which entirely emphasizes the attention on young girl’s bodies rather than the objective of learning.
To understand dress codes, one must investigate the true reasoning for its implementation. The primary logic is that the female body is distracting to peers of the opposite gender. However, as expressed by Shauna Pomerantz of Brock University, the strenuous rules that implies that the female body is “distracting” is a tactic that blames the victim. This ideology indicates that the reaction of your male peers is your fault; suggesting that males cannot control the way they look at women. When speaking to a student in Nebraska, she felt that the way the faculty criticized her attire appeared almost perverted. Explaining she could not wear her clothing, for it is distracting to the male students. She was appalled because she was not looked at based on her intelligence but was rather dehumanized and looked at is if she was an object. The sexism is crystal clear and places this burden on young girls.
Another fallacy of the dress code is the way it objectifies young girls based on the size of their bodies. I unfortunately have seen this circumstance in my own school. Two girls were wearing the exact same pants, however one of the girls was skinny, while the other one had a curvier shape. The student with the larger body size was targeted and suspended, purely because of the shape of her body. The “finger-tip policy” is another widespread epidemic that is applied in schools. The directive is that the attire of the female students must go past their fingertips. This sentiment may seem simple however, if you consider the height of some students, complications arise. School dress codes are guilty of body-shaming young girls which is not only disturbing but causes an increased amount of insecurity in developing minds.
Dress codes do not just focus on body size and gender but are also notoriously racist. The National Women’s Law Center reported that dress codes were gratuitously stringent but appeared to harshly reprimand black females at a higher rate. As illustrated by the Department of Education’s Civil Rights, students who are black receive a three times higher expulsion rate than their white peers. Another report was conducted in 2012 explained that black girls are reprimanded harshly, for they are categorized as “aggressive and less feminine” according to the African American Forum. Copious University of Kentucky scholars also concluded that dress code infringements are unreasonably “subjective and influenced by gendered interpretations.” These horrendous stereotypes have caused severe effects for many black students across the nation. Dress codes allows adults to police the bodies of young women which shows that, even in the education system, racism and rape culture are still prevalent.
I often feel targeted in my own school for not only having a different race and religion than the norm but because the ideologies I have counter the beliefs of the faculty. In one instance I was dress coded for wearing a shirt that read “Guns kill kids; Gun control now.” Although my outfit did not break the dress code, I was told that I was not allowed to wear the shirt and if I were to continue, I would receive “disciplinary actions.” Nevertheless, I do know my rights; I explained that the Tinker v. Des Moines court case ruled that my constitutional rights do not shed when I enter school property and I was then allowed to wear this article of clothing. However, I should not have been put into this circumstance which points to another delusion in school dress codes. The method used in writing these rules is so ambiguous that anything could very well constitute a violation. This leaves an opening for reprimanding students with no true reasoning.
Most students want to feel safe and comfortable in schools. Yet, dress codes establish an environment laced in sexualization, sexism, and racism. As a female, I do not feel equal to my male counterparts, because the attention is placed on the way I look and not the way I think. These traditional dress codes need to be revised to fit a role that is equal for all genders and races.