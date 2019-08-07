Nashville a hot spot for books

When I visit a new city, I always plan stops at a few of the best or more interesting bookstores.
So before my recent trip to Nashville, I narrowed the selection down to three. I managed to visit each of them, even though they were in different parts of the city. Naturally, I bought books at each of them, too.
The first was a store called Books at Cummins Station. It is located in the very heart of downtown Nashville in a repurposed old train station.
The store is rather small on square footage, but its owner has packed it literally to the rafters (of incredibly high ceilings) with stacks of used books perched on top of tall, crowded bookcases.
The towering piles of books apparently pose no risk to the public, the owner assured me. He told me he’d been in business there for 23 years, and he’d never had a book fall on anyone.
I spent a happy hour or so in the store perusing the different collections of books and marveling at each little nook he’s created through careful arrangement of the bookcases, allowing him to cram a huge quantity of books into a small store.
Since I was on foot and would have to carry my purchases a while, I only bought four, even though I wanted so many more.
The second store I visited is very well-known in the literary world because its co-owner is Ann Patchett, author of “Bel Canto” and many other great books. The store, called Parnassus, is an independent bookstore that sells new books.
By far, the store is one of the most pleasingly organized bookstores I’ve ever been in, and there is an adorable children’s section as well. Naturally, my plan was to buy a book or two in Patchett’s store written by her, so imagine my delight when I saw that all her books are signed by her.
I bought signed copies of “Run” and “State of Wonder” as well as “The Collected Stories of Eudora Welty,” which contains an introduction written by Patchett.
The third store really can’t even be called a store. Instead, I’d call it a warehouse of used books and music and other items. It’s called McKay’s, and I later learned that there are branches of McKay’s in other cities, but this was my first encounter with this beast of a bookstore.
I first knew I was in for a treat when we pulled into the parking lot and saw the size of the building. Then, upon entering, we saw that the store had shopping carts. Yes, shopping carts. Not baskets. Shopping carts. As I walked into the two-story space, I’m certain that my jaw dropped open, and I stood stock-still in shock for a minute or two.
McKay’s is massive, and not only do they carry thousands upon thousands of used books, but their collection of used records is simply astounding. We left that store with five books and many records without spending much money at all. In fact, one of my books cost a whopping five cents.
Nashville may be best known for its music, but to me it’s also a hotspot for literature and a great place to visit for those who love books. I’ll return someday to check out more of them.
This month's reading selection is "The Professor and the Madman" by Simon Winchester.