Literary arts to be celebrated

The Norfolk Public Library’s 25th Annual Literature Festival is Saturday, July 27.
The annual event celebrates the literary arts and provides an opportunity for the public to interact with and learn from industry-recognized authors. Whether you are an aspiring writer or just enjoying reading, the festival offers a rewarding day full of fun for young and old alike.
The Literature Festival features four of the 2020 Golden Sower nominated authors.
The Golden Sower award is a people’s choice award chosen annually by the children of Nebraska.
Thousands of school-age readers vote for their favorite authors and illustrators in three general categories: primary, intermediate and young adult.
The primary category is focused on picture books appropriate for emerging readers in kindergarten through second grade, while intermediate centers around chapter books appropriate for third through fifth grades.
Young adult, called the Golden Sower Novel category, features books with more mature themes relevant to youth in middle school and junior high.
The writers participating in this year’s event are Troy Cummings, author and illustrator, nominated this year for his picture book "Can I Be Your Dog?"; Geoff Herbach, author of several noted young adult series including the 2020 Golden Sower nominated "Hooper"; Rob Buyea, previous chapter book award winner and author of the nominated "Perfect Score"; and Wendelin Van Draanen, author of more than 30 novels including an Edgar-winning series, with her 2020 nomination in the Golden Sower Novel category for "Wild Bird."
Each of the authors will be leading a session for attendees. Separate workshops for writers and illustrators are scheduled. At the end of the event, attendees will have the opportunity to have their books signed by the authors.
The purpose of the Golden Sower Award program is to stimulate thinking, encourage reading and foster appreciation for writing and illustrating.
The library’s annual event celebrates the love of reading and is an inspiring event for both adults and children.
This is the 25th year that the library has been hosting the annual festival.
Tickets to the event are available at the library and through the library’s web site. The price includes lunch.
Youth ages 10-18 who have completed their summer reading record are admitted free.
In addition to being a fun event, educators who attend may receive Professional Growth Points or continuing education hours. For more information about tickets or group rates, please contact the library.
