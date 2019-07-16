You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* HEAT INDEX VALUES...PEAKING IN THE 100 TO 109 DEGREE RANGE EACH
AFTERNOON FROM WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY, DUE TO TEMPERATURES IN
THE 90S AND DEWPOINTS FROM AROUND 70 TO THE MID 70S.

* IMPACTS...THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT STRESS DURING
OUTDOOR EXERTION OR EXTENDED EXPOSURE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH MEANS THAT A PROLONGED PERIOD OF HOT
TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND
HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN
WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY
IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON
RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS.

&&

It should be a requirement

Madison County will have an improved emergency communications system later this year.

Among the benefits are that it will enable Sheriff Todd Volk and his deputies to communicate with law enforcement officers from Norfolk and other cities and counties, the Nebraska State Patrol, firefighters and other emergency responders.

It would seem such communications would be a given. It’s hard to believe that these officers responding to a natural disaster, such as a the March flood or a recent armed standoff in Norfolk, were only a few blocks from each other but unable to talk to each other unless they knew each other’s cell phone numbers.

After reviewing the need for a new radio communication system, the county’s board of commissioners voted to purchase a Motorola system that will cost a little over $1 million and put the county and the towns in the county on the statewide system. The City of Norfolk is expected to do likewise.

Before he left office after 36 years, then Sheriff Vern Hjorth indicated that a new radio system would likely be needed, mostly because the county needed to convert the radio communications system to the state system.

Madison County last upgraded its radio system in 2006-07, with help from a federal grant. It doesn’t appear such a grant is available this time.

Madison County commissioners questioned Volk and county officials extensively during a couple of meetings before the purchase was approved. It wasn’t that the commissioners didn’t want to support law enforcement. It was just that road expenses and a struggling farm economy have the county trying to hold down expenses.

The new radio system is expected to last 10 to 15 years and it sounds like just about every law enforcement entity and emergency responder will be joining the state system.

Ron Schmidt, chairman of the county board, asked if there would be any requirement coming that made counties and municipalities join the state radio system. Schmidt noted that it seems like the county is asked to upgrade its system about every 10 years or so to get back on the system with other responders.

Unfortunately, there is no such requirement. Schmidt is right to ask the question. We hope that state lawmakers take note.

The need for communications is essential. Upgrading a system should be made on the merits of the system and new features that can help officers, not something as basic as keeping everyone connected.

Tags

In other news

This could happen to your town, too

For two decades, Nebraska Community Foundation and its network of over 250 Nebraska hometowns have been talking about and illuminating the abundance that exists right here at home. Great people, great schools, great opportunities. Hard-working, creative, team-oriented people working together…

President made the right decision

The Environmental Protection Agency is not a four-letter word, but for some agricultural producers in Nebraska and elsewhere, it surely has seemed like it at times.

Some tips on best way to interview

It’s not just reporters who conduct interviews. Students often find themselves having to do interviews as part of a class assignment. Human resources representatives conduct job interviews.

Connect yourself with the Daily News Blog

The Daily News is expanding even more into the world of blogs.

If you currently write a blog and would like to have a link to it on the Daily News’ Web site, let us know.

If you regularly read someone else’s blog and would like to have a convenient link to it on the Daily News’ Web site, let us know.

If you think you’d like to become one of the Daily News’ bloggers, let us know.

Click here to supply us with all the needed information OR e-mail your information to Kent Warneke at editor@norfolkdailynews.com

The blogosphere will never be the same.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns

What You're Missing