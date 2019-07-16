It should be a requirement

Madison County will have an improved emergency communications system later this year.
Among the benefits are that it will enable Sheriff Todd Volk and his deputies to communicate with law enforcement officers from Norfolk and other cities and counties, the Nebraska State Patrol, firefighters and other emergency responders.
It would seem such communications would be a given. It’s hard to believe that these officers responding to a natural disaster, such as a the March flood or a recent armed standoff in Norfolk, were only a few blocks from each other but unable to talk to each other unless they knew each other’s cell phone numbers.
After reviewing the need for a new radio communication system, the county’s board of commissioners voted to purchase a Motorola system that will cost a little over $1 million and put the county and the towns in the county on the statewide system. The City of Norfolk is expected to do likewise.
Before he left office after 36 years, then Sheriff Vern Hjorth indicated that a new radio system would likely be needed, mostly because the county needed to convert the radio communications system to the state system.
Madison County last upgraded its radio system in 2006-07, with help from a federal grant. It doesn’t appear such a grant is available this time.
Madison County commissioners questioned Volk and county officials extensively during a couple of meetings before the purchase was approved. It wasn’t that the commissioners didn’t want to support law enforcement. It was just that road expenses and a struggling farm economy have the county trying to hold down expenses.
The new radio system is expected to last 10 to 15 years and it sounds like just about every law enforcement entity and emergency responder will be joining the state system.
Ron Schmidt, chairman of the county board, asked if there would be any requirement coming that made counties and municipalities join the state radio system. Schmidt noted that it seems like the county is asked to upgrade its system about every 10 years or so to get back on the system with other responders.
Unfortunately, there is no such requirement. Schmidt is right to ask the question. We hope that state lawmakers take note.
The need for communications is essential. Upgrading a system should be made on the merits of the system and new features that can help officers, not something as basic as keeping everyone connected.