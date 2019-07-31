It's the people who have been the best part

I remember well the first day I walked into the Daily News as a new member of the staff in September 1987.
Emil Reutzel Jr., my predecessor as editor of the newspaper, was there to offer guidance and reassurance. I could not have asked for a better person to do so.
And all around me were talented fellow staff members — the likes of Fred Stafford, Florence Roggenbach, Dorothy Fryer, Joan Schulz, Greg McElvain, Denny and Mike Fuehrer, Frank Weidenbach, Mary Pat Finn and many others.
Now, as I approach my final days as the full-time editor of the Daily News, I can look around the newsroom and see equally talented fellow staff members (and I’m going to name them all): Dennis Meyer, Sheryl Schmeckpeper, Ashley Gracey, Nick Gebhart, Jerry Guenther, Cole Bauer, Angela Henery, Tim Pearson, Grace Petersen, Andrea Larson, Emily Case, Jay Prauner, Nick Benes, Kathryn Harris, Paul Hughes, Darin Epperly, Jake Wragge and this year’s summer intern, Madelyn Meier.
In between, I’ve been truly blessed to work with other talented staff members, too — far more than I can easily remember — such as Carl Swanson, Tom Behmer, Gene Gentrup, Kathleen Ratliff, Katie Merz, Linda Kenning, Kathy Rogers, Mike Buehler, Lori Pilger, Diane Adams and many more.
And all those names don’t even touch the great people who worked in other departments of the Daily News. I have to start with the late Jerry Huse and now Bill Huse as publishers. But I also should add past employees like Paul Warneke, Ken Morris, Mike Jones, Larry Hansen, Larry Bartscher, Clarence Kramer, Roger Casselman, Jim Prchal, Nip Jones and Bud Roggenbach. Equally or more significant are current felow department managers in Vickie Hrabanek, Deb Warneke, Cristina Anderson, Tyler Eisenbraun and Matt Petersen.
There were any number of ways I could have approach this my final column as full-time editor of the Daily News. But it seemed most appropriate — and most important to me — to identify as many current and past Daily News staff members as seemed reasonable. Because those individuals are what’s most important to me.
Some of you already are aware that I’m going to continue as editor emeritus of the Daily News, writing a few editorials each week from home. I’ll enjoy that opportunity to keep involved with this news organization. But most of my time and energy will be devoted as of next week to my new position as director of grants and contracts at Northeast Community College. I’m looking forward to becoming part of the Northeast team.
The other people I would be remiss in not thanking are the readers of the Daily News. They are the reason we do what we do.
We have always striven to produce a high-quality, accurate and community-responsive newspaper and digital offerings. I hope you continue to support the Daily News in the years ahead.
It’s been almost 32 years since that first day in the newsroom. It’s been my privilege to work with my colleagues and work for our readers.