You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

From live music to art demos, plenty offered this summer (copy)

Amy Okamoto
Norfolk Daily News

The annual Norfolk Youth Theatre summer camp and performances were held last week in the Cox Activities Center at Northeast Community College.

This year’s performance, entitled “Under the Stars,” featured a quartet of Native American legends adapted for the stage.

NYT was created through a partnership between the Norfolk Community Theatre (NCT) and the Norfolk Arts Center.

It offers youth ages 10-18 the opportunity to experience all facets of the theatre. Headed up by Libby McKay, NCT Board of Directors president, the week-long camp immerses the students in hands-on theatre education.

Participants help build sets, create costumes and props, learn technical aspects and take acting workshops. The week culminates in two performances held for the public on stage at Northeast.

The unique aspect of NYT is that the program is not just for actors. Students interested in art, set design, make-up or lighting, for example, get hands-on experience in bringing a production to fruition.

All students take part in each aspect of the production, but they are given the opportunity to choose which areas they’d like to emphasize.

Students who live for the stage can try out for larger parts while those who prefer to hone their off-stage craft can opt for smaller roles that leave more time for development of their other skills. Experiencing each aspect of the theatre gives all the students an appreciation for everyone’s part in bringing the stories to life.

Though this is youth theatre, the production is sophisticated. The “Under the Stars” production included music, projection, a fog machine, puppetry and costume and set changes.

The scripts were adapted by members of the NCT and remained respectful to their cultural origins.

The directors, production manager and other instructors are experienced thespians as well, providing the students with knowledge gained from experience and an enthusiasm for the medium.

The NYT camp has been offered for five years. Now children ages 5-9 can have their own theatre experience geared specifically to them.

The inaugural NYTjr camp will be held the week of July 26. Like their older counterparts, all of the junior theatre players will participate in workshops for acting and tech.

The week culminates in two performances on the stage at Northeast. The theme is “Down on the Farm.” Limited spots are available, so reserve your child’s spot early. Registration can be made through the NAC website or by calling the NAC.

Upcoming student opportunities

Summer vacation may be half over, but there are still some exciting opportunities for students to experience the arts.

The Elkhorn Valley Museum, the Norfolk Public Library and Northeast have teamed up to present Student Short Film Camp on July 15 and 16.

Students entering ninth grade through 12th grade will work with the Northeast media arts instructors to learn story structure and adaptation for film.

Students will develop and create short stories, learning visual storytelling and camera work as part of the process.

The NAC has a variety of classes available to youth of all ages, from phone photography to paper making to slime. Check their website for class information.

Tags

In other news

Some tips on best way to interview

It’s not just reporters who conduct interviews. Students often find themselves having to do interviews as part of a class assignment. Human resources representatives conduct job interviews.

Standing justice on its own head

It’s a familiar quote from Charles Dickens’ classic “Oliver Twist,” but with special contemporary relevance in light of the recent statement by Special Counsel Robert Mueller: “If the law supposes that,” said Mr. Bumble. “The law is ... a idiot.”

Boston books store tops my list, so far

Boston books store tops my list, so far

I’ve just returned from a road trip to Boston with my daughter. The few days we were there were packed with a lot of cultural and literary adventures. Here are highlights from the main literary ones.

Nothing compares to a Nebraskan grown strawberry

Nothing compares to a Nebraskan grown strawberry

We’ve been in strawberry heaven the last couple of weeks. Although we don’t grow the berries, we came upon a farm on the way to Lincoln in mid-June where they grow strawberries by the pallet load. We stopped in and ended up buying 16 quarts of tasty Nebraska grown strawberries. There’s no be…

Historic front pages are an option

In early June — to help commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion during World War II — the Daily News published something completely different.

Charter schools are getting his attention

Few things offend Bernie Sanders as much as people escaping from command-and-control government systems, even minority students whose parents are desperate to get their kids a decent education.

Connect yourself with the Daily News Blog

The Daily News is expanding even more into the world of blogs.

If you currently write a blog and would like to have a link to it on the Daily News’ Web site, let us know.

If you regularly read someone else’s blog and would like to have a convenient link to it on the Daily News’ Web site, let us know.

If you think you’d like to become one of the Daily News’ bloggers, let us know.

Click here to supply us with all the needed information OR e-mail your information to Kent Warneke at editor@norfolkdailynews.com

The blogosphere will never be the same.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns

What You're Missing