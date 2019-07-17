You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* HEAT INDEX VALUES...UP TO 108 DUE TO TEMPERATURES IN THE MID
90S, AND DEWPOINTS IN THE 70S.

* TIMING...1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM FRIDAY.

* IMPACTS...THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT STRESS DURING
OUTDOOR EXERTION OR EXTENDED EXPOSURE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING MEANS THAT A PROLONGED PERIOD OF
DANGEROUSLY HOT TEMPERATURES WILL OCCUR. THE COMBINATION OF HOT
TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION
IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE LIKELY. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY
IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON
RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS.

&&

Daughter enjoying wide-open spaces

Diane Becker, "Country Life"

It seemed like she would never get off that plane.

Our daughter, Natalie, had been in Turkey for the last 11 months and, as we waited at the airport a couple weeks ago, it seemed like she was one of the last people to get off the plane and walk up the long hallway at Epley Airport.

We tried to not overwhelm her, but with two sisters and her parents wanting to hug her and make sure she was intact after the long trip abroad, I think it was a bit much for her. She was in for a bit of a culture adjustment.

Where she lived and worked for nearly a year, only about two people spoke English, so if they weren’t around, she couldn’t communicate very easily with anyone.

She had the job of teaching English to kindergarteners, first graders, fourth graders and seventh and eighth graders. The older kids caught on quickly. but it’s hard to teach English to a bunch of rambunctious kindergartners who only know Turkish and don’t really want to learn to say “hello” and “goodbye” in any other language.

Natalie found that stickers are good motivators. She got through the school year, loving her little students, but also getting worn out from six-days-a-week teaching.

Weekends were long and if she did travel to Istanbul it was by taxi, and Turkish taxi drivers are notorious for driving in circles so they can charge as much as they can for the ride.

Just being able to ask someone for directions was a treat when she finally was in an English-speaking airport.

Her first food back on American soil was a Chick-Fil-A chicken and fries meal with a Dr. Pepper — items she’d been craving for months.

She said she actually got used to the eggplant, yogurt and tomatoes she ate nearly every day in Turkey. She has since loved every cut of Nebraska beef she’s eaten as she wasn’t too thrilled with the Turkish meat she ate regularly.

When everyone around you is speaking in a language that you don’t understand, you learn to be a bit of a solitary person. Natalie is more of a social person but still said one of the strangest things about being back in the U.S. is all the talking going on.

Waitresses and clerks are so talkative. Have they always been that way?

Driving again took a bit of getting used to as she hadn’t been behind the wheel since she left.

With no air conditioning in Turkey, Natalie was a bit cold in our air-conditioned house. She forgot how far you can see in the country and how green the landscape is. She also admitted it’s been an adjustment being around people constantly. I told her to tell us to leave her alone when we overwhelm her, and she said she might do that.

It was a great for Natalie to experience culture where there were mosques every other block and no one had ever seen an American before. But we couldn’t be happier that our Turkish traveler is safely home.

Tags

In other news

A friend of agriculture

President Donald Trump has received recent praise — and deservedly so — for following through with a campaign promise and ensuring that E15 ethanol fuel can be sold year-round, much to the delight of corn farmers in Nebraska and elsewhere.

Yep, these are the right yahoos

One of the Daily News’ correspondents in Northeast Nebraska — who I’ve known for a long time — recently sent me an email with some kind words in relation to my plans to retire from the full-time editor’s position at the Daily News at the end of this month.

This could happen to your town, too

For two decades, Nebraska Community Foundation and its network of over 250 Nebraska hometowns have been talking about and illuminating the abundance that exists right here at home. Great people, great schools, great opportunities. Hard-working, creative, team-oriented people working together…

President made the right decision

The Environmental Protection Agency is not a four-letter word, but for some agricultural producers in Nebraska and elsewhere, it surely has seemed like it at times.

Connect yourself with the Daily News Blog

The Daily News is expanding even more into the world of blogs.

If you currently write a blog and would like to have a link to it on the Daily News’ Web site, let us know.

If you regularly read someone else’s blog and would like to have a convenient link to it on the Daily News’ Web site, let us know.

If you think you’d like to become one of the Daily News’ bloggers, let us know.

Click here to supply us with all the needed information OR e-mail your information to Kent Warneke at editor@norfolkdailynews.com

The blogosphere will never be the same.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns

What You're Missing