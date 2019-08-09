800 NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
Sanchez Painting, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Sanchez Painting, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska, with its initial designated office at 900 W. Prospect Ave Apt 22, Norfolk, Nebraska 68701. The initial agent for service of process of the Company is Adrian D. Sanchez, 900 W. Norfolk Ave Apt 22, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Sanchez Painting, LLC.
The Madison County Agricultural Society will meet on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the McLeb Building, at Madison, NE. The meeting agenda, which shall be kept continuously current, shall be available for public inspection during normal business hours at the Madison County Extension Office, 1305 South 13th Street, Norfolk, Nebraska.
Deb May, Secretary
Madison County
Agricultural Society
Amanda M. Barron
Attorney at Law
Box 597
Fremont, Nebraska 68026
TO THE DEFENDANT(s), MARIA MEDINA
You are hereby notified that Credit Bureau Services, Inc., a corporation, filed its complaint in the County Court of MADISON County, Nebraska on 4/25/2019 on Case Number CI19-478, the object and prayer of which is to recover the sum of $1,810.32, plus interest, attorney fees and court costs. You are required to answer the complaint of the Plaintiff on or before 09/26/2019 or the allegations in said complaint will be taken as true and judgment entered accordingly.
CREDIT BUREAU SERVICES,
INC., A CORPORATION
By: A.M. Barron, #23818
Its Attorney
525 N. ”D“ St.
P.O. Box 597
Fremont, NE 68026
402-721-1850
Amanda M. Barron
Attorney at Law
Box 597
Fremont, Nebraska 68026
TO THE DEFENDANT(s), JOLENE S RISINGER
You are hereby notified that Credit Bureau Services, Inc., a corporation, filed its complaint in the County Court of MADISON County, Nebraska on 04/30/2019 on Case Number CI19-507, the object and prayer of which is to recover the sum of $330.29, plus interest, attorney fees and court costs. You are erquired to answer the complaint of the Plaintiff on or before 09/26/2019 or the allegations in said complaint will be taken as true and judgment entered accordingly.
CREDIT BUREAU SERVICES,
INC., A CORPORATION
By: A.M. Barron, #23818
Its Attorney
525 N. ”D“ St.
P.O. Box 597
Fremont, NE 68026
402-721-1850
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
MADISON COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case Number CI19-120
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
Leigha Mae Moore
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of April, 2019, a petition was filed in the District Court of Madison County, Nebraska, the object and prayer of which is for the change of the petitioner's name from Leigha Mae Moore to Leigha Mae Borgmann
A hearing will be had on said petition before the Honorable Mark A. Johnson, in courtroom no. 1, 1313 North Main, Madison, NE on the 20th day of September, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as will be convenient for the court and that unless sufficient cause is shown to the contrary, the petition's name will be changed from that of Leigha Mae Moore to Leigha Mae Borgmann.
Leigha Mae Moore
2211 W. Madison Ave
Norfolk, NE 68701
(402)860-9889
Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple
& Bartell Attorneys
Norfolk, Nebraska
Notice is hereby given of the organization of TK11, LLC.
1. The address of the designated office of the company is 3308 Golf View Drive, Norfolk, Nebraska 68701.
2. The name and address of the initial agent for service of process for TK11, LLC is:
Tina Kassmeier
3308 Golf View Drive
Norfolk, NE 68701
3. The Company shall engage in and have the power to do any lawful acts concerning any and all lawful business, other than banking or insurance, for which a limited liability company may be organized under the laws of Nebraska, and shall have all powers and purposes now and hereafter permitted by law to a limited liability company.
4. The company commenced its existence on July 22, 2019, and its existence shall be perpetual.
5. The company's affairs shall be conducted by its members. The initial member of the company is Patricia J. Kaup.
TK11, LLC
Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. § 43-104.14, Susan K. Sapp, Attorney at Law, 233 S. 13th St., Ste. 1900, Lincoln, NE 68508, (402) 474-6900, does hereby provide the following notice of possible adoptive placement of a minor child:
Robert Hoppe: You have been identified as a possible biological father of a female child born on June 9, 2019. The child was conceived with Kellie B. in mid-September 2018, in Norfolk, Nebraska, and the biological mother intends to place the child for adoption. If you are the biological father, you may (i) deny paternity; (ii) waive any parental rights you may have; (iii) relinquish and consent to the adoption; or (iv) file a Notice of Objection to Adoption and Intent to Obtain Custody, pursuant to section 43-104.02, or object to the adoption in a proceeding before any Nebraska court which has adjudicated you to be the biological father of the child prior to your receipt of notice. If you wish to deny paternity, waive your parental rights, relinquish and consent, or receive additional information to determine whether you may be the father of the child in question, you must contact Susan K. Sapp at the above address. If you wish to object to the adoption and seek custody of the child, you must seek legal counsel from your own attorney immediately. You may file a Notice of Objection to Adoption and Intent to Obtain Custody at any time up to as late as five business days after receipt of this notice. If you fail to do so, your right to object to the adoption will be extinguished.
(July 29; August 5, 12, 2019) 800 ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorney at Law
8712 West Dodge Road, Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that pursuant to a power of sale contained in the deed of trust in the original principal amount of $54,810.00 executed by Shayla K. Johnson, a single person, which was filed for record on July 22, 2015 in Book 2015 at Page 03149 of the Mortgage Records in the office of the Register of Deeds of Madison County, Nebraska, the property described below will be sold by the undersigned at public auction to the highest bidder for cash or certified or cashier's check, at the north door of the Madison County Courthouse, in the City of Madison, Madison County, Nebraska at 10:00 A.M. on September 24, 2019:
Lot 13, Block 16, Railroad
Addition to Newman Grove,
Madison County, Nebraska.
The highest bidder is required to deliver cash or certified funds to the undersigned by the close of business on the day of sale, except this requirement is waived when the highest bidder is the beneficiary. The purchaser is responsible for all fees or taxes, including the documentary stamp tax. At the discretion of the Successor Trustee, the purchaser may be required to deposit with the Successor Trustee, at the time of the sale, a nonrefundable certified or cashier‘s check in the amount of $5,000.00 payable to the Successor Trustee, with the full purchase price, in certified funds, to be received by the Successor Trustee by the end of the day. This sale is made without any warranties as to title or condition of the property.
Eric H. Lindquist
Successor Trustee
