GACC 12, Highway 91 0
LEIGH — Guardian Angels Central Catholic needed just three hits to score 12 runs and defeat Highway 91 (Howells-Dodge/Clarkson/Leigh) 12-0 in five innings Thursday.
Kayla Fischer and Brooke Meister combined for a complete-game one-hitter pitched by the Bluejays. In turn, GACC took advantage of 15 walks.
GACC 024 60 — 12 3 0
Highway 91 000 00 — 0 1 0
WP: Kayla Fischer. LP: Jaedyn Ratzlaff. 2B: (GACC) Melissa Hagedorn.
NEN 14, Madison/H/L
WISNER — Northeast Nebraska (Wisner-Pilger/Pender/Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur) scored all of its runs in a span of two innings for a 14-1 win over Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay.
Mikki Byrne, Lillie Timm, Reese Kneifl and Maria Ras all had two hits each for the Vipers.
MHL 001 — 1 2 0
NEN 68X — 14 14 1
WP: Macy Stuhr. 2B: (NEN) Mikki Byrne. 3B: (NEN) Dawson Anderson.
O’Neill 6, Ponca 2
PONCA — O’Neill scored four runs in the second inning in a 6-2 road victory.
Mackenzie Doty had a game-high three hits for O’Neill, including a double.
O’Neill 040 002 0 — 6 8 3
Ponca 000 002 0 — 2 6 2
WP: Morgan Breiner. LP: Katie Janssen. 2B: (O’NE) Mackenzie Doty; (PON) Hannah Wahls, Brooke Languis.