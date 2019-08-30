NDN softball

GACC 12, Highway 91 0

LEIGH — Guardian Angels Central Catholic needed just three hits to score 12 runs and defeat Highway 91 (Howells-Dodge/Clarkson/Leigh) 12-0 in five innings Thursday.

Kayla Fischer and Brooke Meister combined for a complete-game one-hitter pitched by the Bluejays. In turn, GACC took advantage of 15 walks.

GACC 024 60 — 12 3 0

Highway 91 000 00 — 0 1 0

WP: Kayla Fischer. LP: Jaedyn Ratzlaff. 2B: (GACC) Melissa Hagedorn.

NEN 14, Madison/H/L 

WISNER — Northeast Nebraska (Wisner-Pilger/Pender/Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur) scored all of its runs in a span of two innings for a 14-1 win over Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay.

Mikki Byrne, Lillie Timm, Reese Kneifl and Maria Ras all had two hits each for the Vipers.

MHL 001 — 1 2 0

NEN 68X — 14 14 1

WP: Macy Stuhr. 2B: (NEN) Mikki Byrne. 3B: (NEN) Dawson Anderson.

O’Neill 6, Ponca 2

PONCA — O’Neill scored four runs in the second inning in a 6-2 road victory.

Mackenzie Doty had a game-high three hits for O’Neill, including a double.

O’Neill 040 002 0 — 6 8 3

Ponca 000 002 0 — 2 6 2

WP: Morgan Breiner. LP: Katie Janssen. 2B: (O’NE) Mackenzie Doty; (PON) Hannah Wahls, Brooke Languis.

