Women on ag focus of conference

Registration is currently underway for the 11th annual Northeast Community College AG-ceptional Women’s Conference – a day-long event to be held on Friday, Nov. 22, in the Lifelong Learning Center on the Northeast campus in Norfolk. This year’s conference theme is “Strong.”
The AG-ceptional Women’s Conference is Northeast Nebraska’s premier event for women in agriculture, attracting over 400 women who come together for a full day of networking, professional development and personal growth opportunities.
The conference will feature over 20 speakers who will share their experiences and expertise on a range of topics pertaining to crop and livestock production, financial planning, and personal well-being.
“Over the past year, people in agriculture have faced many challenges,” said Corinne Morris, dean of agriculture, math and science at Northeast. “Our speakers are prepared to deliver just the right message at just the right time. This conference will provide resources, inspiration, and an overall sense of strength and encouragement. We recognize the important role women play in agriculture and we take pride in acknowledging their strengths with this day.”
The opening session will feature a keynote speaker who will share how anyone can turn setbacks into comebacks. Gus Gustafson was born and raised on a farm near Lyons. At age nine, he suffered a farm accident, but he did not let that stop him for his love for life. Gustafson went on to redirect his energies, building outstanding academic and business careers. He will challenge conference participants to find the strength to succeed.
Continuing with the “Strong” theme, the closing session of the conference will feature Zenneth Nevers, a comedian, philanthropist, producer and motivational speaker. His message will focus on how to be happy regardless of circumstances by training and rewiring one’s brain.
To register, visit northeast.com/agceptional. For additional information, call Corinne Morris, conference director, at 402-844-7361 or go online to agceptional@northeast.edu.