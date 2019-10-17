Land judging competition

AREA TEAMS did well in a recent land judging competition. West Point took team honors and the top individual award went to Paige Rolf of West Point.

 Courtesy photo

LEIGH — A West Point High School team finished first in the Northeast Area FFA Land Judging Contest.

The event, held Oct. 8 on ground owned by Terry Kudera 6 miles north of Leigh, included 436 students from 24 high schools.

A West Point team — made up of Evie Schlickbernd, Paige Rolf, Emmie Dvorak and Aspen Lund — finished with 977 points.

A Pender High School team placed second with 970 points, and third place went to a North Bend team with 929 points.

The top individual award went to Paige Rolf of West Point with a total score of 361. Katelyn Smith of Logan View was second, Dalton Blaha of North Bend took third, Hannah Murray of North Bend was fourth and Charles Schmedding of Pender came in fifth.

The Leigh site provided good diversity in soils and landscape positions for the students. The contest is designed to help students make informed decisions regarding soil utilization in the future.

Scoring was completed Oct. 9 at the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (NRD) office in Norfolk.

High schools participating included: Allen, Blair, Elkhorn Valley-Tilden, Emerson-Hubbard, Howells-Dodge, Humphrey, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Clarkson-Leigh, Logan View, Lyons-Decatur Northeast, Newman Grove, Norfolk, North Bend, Oakland-Craig, Osmond, Pender, Pierce, Randolph, Scribner-Snyder, Stanton, Tekamah-Herman, Wayne, West Point-Beemer and Wisner-Pilger.

Teams from North Bend and West Point came in fourth and fifth place, respectively. The top six teams, set to participate in the state competition Oct. 23 in Tecumseh, are from West Point, Pender, North Bend, Blair, Logan View and Wisner-Pilger.

The NRD, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Leigh High School and the Nebraska FFA Land Judging Committee organized and sponsored the event.

