Harvest continues at a good pace in Nebraska, according to the weekly USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop report.
For the week ending Sunday, there were six days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 10% short, 84% adequate and 5% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 7% short, 85% adequate and 7% surplus.
The following updates were reported:
— Corn mature was 94%, behind 98% last year and a five-year average of 97%. Harvested was 30%, near 33% last year and 35% average. Corn condition rated 2% very poor, 5% poor, 18% fair, 56% good and 19% excellent.
— Soybean dropping leaves was 97%, near 99% last year and 99% average. Harvested was 60%, ahead of 52% last year but behind 67% average. Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 20% fair, 62% good and 13% excellent.
— Winter wheat emerged was 85%, near 82% last year and equal to average.
— Sorghum mature was 95%, near 98% last year and 97% average. Harvested was 22%, behind 41% last year and 41% average. Sorghum condition rated 2% very poor, 2% poor, 13% fair, 67% good and 16% excellent.