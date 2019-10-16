Crop report
NDN file

Harvest continues in Nebraska, according to the weekly USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop report.

For the week ending on Oct. 13, there were 4.3 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 7% short, 79% adequate and 13% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 6% short, 79% adequate and 14% surplus.

The following updates were reported:

— Corn mature was 85%, behind 95% last year and a five-year average of 92%. Harvested was 20%, behind 25% last year and 24% average. Corn condition rated 3% very poor, 6% poor, 20% fair, 51% good and 20% excellent.

— Soybean dropping leaves was 91%, behind 97% last year and 97% average. Harvested was 28%, behind 38% last year and 47% average. Soybean condition rated 2% very poor, 5% poor, 21% fair, 58% good and 14% excellent.

— Winter wheat planted was 95%, ahead of 89% last year and 92% average. Emerged was 66%, behind 73% last year and 75% average.

— Sorghum mature was 82%, behind 94% last year and 92% average. Harvested was 10%, behind 31% last year and 26% average. Sorghum condition rated 2% very poor, 2% poor, 14% fair, 66% good and 16% excellent.

