The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service released a forecast for total crop production in Nebraska, based on conditions as of Oct. 1.
Corn production is forecast at a record 1.81 billion bushels, up 1% from last year’s production. Total area to be harvested is at 9.75 million acres, up 5% from last year.
Soybean production is forecast at 277 million bushels, down 15% from last year. Area for harvest is 4.95 million, down 11% from last year.
Sorghum production is forecast at 13 million bushels, down 19% from last year. Area for harvest is 140,000 acres, down 18% from last year.
Dry edible bean production is forecast at 2.22 million cwt, down 32% from last year. Area for harvest is 110,000 acres, down 16% from last year.
Yield is estimated at 2,020 pounds per acre, down 460 pounds per acre from last year. Chickpeas were excluded from the dry edible bean category this year.
Sugarbeet production is forecast at 1.2 million, down 14% from last year. Area for harvest is 43,600 acres, down 1% from last year.
All sunflower production is forecast at 51.8 million pounds, up 9% from last year. Area for harvest is 36,000 acres, up 2,500 acres from last year. Of acres for harvest, non-oil sunflowers account for 9,000 acres and oil sunflowers account for 27,000 acres of production.
Alfalfa hay production is 3.51 million tons, down 4% from last year. Area for harvest is 900,000 acres, up 6% from last year.
Other hay production is 2.72 million tons, down 18% from last year. Area for harvest is 1.6 million acres, down 14% from last year.
All forecasts in the report are based on conditions as of Oct. 1 and assume normal weather for the remainder of the growing season. Data were not adjusted to account for any potential departures from normal between now and harvest.
As is done every year in October, planted and harvested acreage estimates were reviewed for corn, sorghum, soybeans, sunflower, sugarbeets, and dry edible beans and updated as needed based on all available data, including the latest certified acreage data from the Farm Service Agency.