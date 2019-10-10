Northeast grad serves as advocate for ag

LINCOLN — Rylee Stoltz of Lincoln is a fan of agriculture. A 2016 graduate of Northeast Community College, she utilized the associate degree she earned through the college to further her education, leading her where she is today: advocating for agriculture.
Stoltz, originally from Hadar, showed cattle and horses in her youth through 4-H, as well as took part in FFA at Norfolk High School.
It was a quick step over to Northeast, located in the same community.
Stoltz found Northeast to be affordable, plus she could live at home while attending classes. She found the close-knit class sizes to be of benefit, where she was able to make good friends and spend an enjoyable time while gaining an education.
The connection with Northeast instructors was also invaluable.
“I knew if I needed something, they’d be more than willing to help,” she said.
After receiving her associate of science degree in May 2016, Stoltz transferred the next August to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in agri-business with an option in banking and finance. She alternated classes with work as a loan administration manager at an ag-focused bank in Bassett.
Today, Stoltz advocates for agriculture as the program coordinator for the nonprofit organization Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska, or A-FAN.
The organization was formed in 2005 by agricultural organizations within the state to conduct outreach and promotion and to provide information to consumers about the sources of their food. The organizations involved include those in the financial and construction industries; grain, feed and implement suppliers; environmental partners; food processors and integrators; plus various stakeholders.
Some of the larger state associations include the Nebraska Cattlemen and Pork Producers, Nebraska Soybean Association and Checkoff, Nebraska Corn Board and Midwest Dairy.
“I’m super excited to be working with A-FAN,” Stoltz said.
One of the first events on her roster was the Northeast Nebraska Swine Summit that was held this summer at familiar location: Northeast Community College. The summit encouraged those in attendance to ask themselves important questions such as, “What if I were to add swine to my operation?”
Stoltz has found A-FAN goals to be in line with her own: To work with communities and Nebraska leaders to create opportunities for individual livestock producers.