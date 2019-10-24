CURTIS — Livestock producers interested in Nebraska’s goat and sheep industry can attend a daylong conference in Curtis on Saturday, Nov. 2.

The Nebraska Sheep & Goat Producers are hosting their 2019 conference at the campus of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Everett Stencil Livestock Teaching Center.

Participants will tour the NCTA Veterinary Technology complex, learn about lamb quality assurance and have opportunity to view a lamb necropsy by Libby Fraser, DVM and NCTA instructor.

There will also be other discussions about goat and lamb nutrition, meat, marketing, the National Sheep Improvement Program, forages, breeders’ displays and more.

To register, visit the Nebraska Sheep & Goat Producers website nebraskasheepandgoat.org or contact Melissa Nicholson at ne.sheep.goat@gmail.com or 308-386-8378.

