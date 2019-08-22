Dicamba questions
LINCOLN — As the crop season progresses, questions about dicamba off-target injury in soybean, broadleaf crops, and trees are increasing in Nebraska. Nebraska Extension educators and weed management specialists have received a number of complaints.
While dicamba has been available for weed control in grass crops such as corn and sorghum for many years, this was the third year that Roundup Ready 2 Xtend (dicamba-tolerant) soybean and new dicamba-based herbicides (XtendiMax, Engenia, FeXapan, and Tavium) were commercially available in Nebraska.
Dicamba is a phenoxy group herbicide that can result in off-target movement through physical drift, volatility, or tank contamination. A number of broadleaf crops and plants are sensitive to dicamba, including non-dicamba tolerant soybean, grapes, tomato, watermelon, pumpkin and several minor vegetable crops raised in Nebraska.
Nebraska Extension is encouraging producers to identify any dicamba injury, take notes and pictures of the affected crops and contact local extension offices or the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.
More information about dicamba can be found online at cropwatch.unl.edu/tags/dicamba.
Sorghum board
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board will host four workshops for new and returning sorghum producers, educators and industry partners in September. The workshops will provide pertinent information in regard to the harvesting and marketing of grain sorghum.
The workshops will begin with a brief introduction by Nate Blum, Executive Director of the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board followed by a 45 minute presentation on grain sorghum harvesting tips and tricks by Lucas Haag, agronomist at Kansas State University. United Sorghum Checkoff Program Regional Marketing Director, Zach Simon, will provide a presentation on direct marketing.
A workshop will be held in Norfolk at the Madison County Extension Office on Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. Other workshops will be held in Nebraska City, McCook and Kearney. All workshops will also be livestreamed on the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board Facebook page.
Cropland damage
LINCOLN — Crop producers across Nebraska reported more than 400,000 acres of prevented plant land in 2019, according to data published last week by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). In total, the USDA reported more than 19.3 million acres of prevented plant cropland across the United States for the current growing season. Nationally, Nebraska ranked 16th among states with prevented plant acres.
Holt County accounted for 47,292 acres or over 10% of the state’s total. Areas of Northeast Nebraska, including Holt County, had an unusually wet fall followed by a series of heavy spring rains that didn’t allow for fieldwork.
Pierce and Burt counties were also in the top five of counties with prevented plant acres.
Producers facing prevented plant or failed cropland acreages need to maintain good communication on disaster-related issues with their crop insurance agent and local USDA FSA service center. Also, other federal, state or local authorities may need to be informed. Maintaining direct lines of communication with the appropriate government entity or insurance company ensures producers understand their rights and responsibilities on properties impacted by a natural disaster.