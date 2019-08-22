Horse show planned

WAUSA — The 44th annual Wausa Horse Show will be at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25.

The arena is located at the north end of Gladstone Park in Wausa. There will be gaming events for all ages. Four events for 5-year-olds and under are scheduled, with trophies being awarded for four places.

The older age groups will be 75% payback only. High-point trophies will be awarded in several age groups at the end of the show.

A concession stand will be available on the grounds.

For more information, call Dave at 402-360-3881.

Harvest nears finish for some crops

Some crops have nearly been completely harvested while others remain behind schedule, according to the weekly USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop report.

Moisture supplies adequate for fieldwork

Some crops have nearly been completely harvested while others remain behind schedule, according to the weekly USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop report.

Field day brings farms, families together

Using the shaded canopies of trees around the Haskell Agricultural Laboratory facilities near Concord, tents and shop buildings, the Science & Ag Family Field Day welcomed a steady stream of area residents to booths and displays.

Northeast featured on national ag radio show

A nationally-syndicated radio broadcaster visited Northeast Community College recently to discuss the institution’s newest initiative to train and develop America’s future farmer-scientists.