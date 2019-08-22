Horse show planned

WAUSA — The 44th annual Wausa Horse Show will be at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25.
The arena is located at the north end of Gladstone Park in Wausa. There will be gaming events for all ages. Four events for 5-year-olds and under are scheduled, with trophies being awarded for four places.
The older age groups will be 75% payback only. High-point trophies will be awarded in several age groups at the end of the show.
A concession stand will be available on the grounds.
For more information, call Dave at 402-360-3881.