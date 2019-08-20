Harvest nears finish for some crops

Some crops have nearly been completely harvested while others remain behind schedule, according to the weekly USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop report.
For the week ending Aug. 19, there were 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 2% very short, 11% short, 77% adequate and 10% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 10% short, 79% adequate and 10% surplus.
The following updates were reported:
— Corn dough was 61%, behind 86% last year and the five-year average of 80%. Dented was 17%, behind 35% last year and 27% average. Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 6% poor, 19% fair, 59% good and 15% excellent.
— Soybean blooming was 93%, behind 99% both last year and for the five-year average. Setting pods was 78%, behind 90% last year and 87% average. Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 5% poor, 22% fair, 62% good and 10% excellent.
— Winter wheat harvested was 96%, behind 100% last year and the five-year average.
— Sorghum headed was 85%, well behind 95% last year and 92% average. Coloring was 13%, behind 40% last year and 31% average. Sorghum condition rated 1% poor, 18% fair, 70% good and 11% excellent.
— Oats harvested was 94%, behind 100% last year and 96% average.
— Dry edible beans blooming was 92%. Dry bean setting pods was 75%. Dry bean condition rated 5% very poor, 18% poor, 20% fair, 50% good and 7% excellent.