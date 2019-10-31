The Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition, Green Cover Seed and Nebraska Extension are hosting a grazing workshop in November.

The workshops will feature Shane New, a Kansas farmer and entrepreneur specializing in regenerative agriculture as well as local farmers and ranchers with experience in cover crops.

One session will be held in Verdigre at the United Methodist Church starting at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. Sessions will also be held in Ord, Chadron and Blue Hull. Register online at nebraskagrazinglands.org or by contacting Ron Bolze at 402-321-0067 or Ben Beckman at 402-254-6821.

