WASHINGTON — A coalition of renewable fuel and agricultural trade organizations filed a petition Tuesday afternoon with the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, challenging the process by which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) exempted certain unknown small refineries from their respective Renewable Fuel Standard obligations for 2018. The coalition includes the American Coalition for Ethanol, Growth Energy, National Biodiesel Board, National Corn Growers Association, National Farmers Union and Renewable Fuels Association.

“Even as the Trump Administration indicates it is taking steps to account for future small refinery exemptions, the coalition remains concerned that EPA’s abuse of the small refinery exemption program diverges from the spirit and letter of the Clean Air Act,” the coalition stated. “From a substantive and procedural perspective, this is not the way for a federal agency to make such a momentous decision.”

Tags

In other news

What to do when the hay is wet

With the wet weather this year, putting up quality hay and keeping it protected from the elements has been a challenge. While some weathering of bales is to be expected, those that were put up a bit wet, have been sitting in water or were otherwise saturated need some special considerations.

Look out for freezing weather hazards

LINCOLN — Freezing temperatures are on their way for most of Nebraska. These freezing temperatures will play a key role in determining what can be grazed or hayed safely for your livestock.

Northeast ag class moves to the field

Northeast ag class moves to the field

The approximately 500-acre farm at Northeast Community College serves more than just the college community; it plays an important role in research and development for the agriculture industry.

Nebraska scientists lead Kenya study

For more than 5,000 years, the eastern shores of Lake Turkana in northern Kenya have been home to pastoralists — living and moving in tandem with the rainfall and the land to allow their livestock to forage and thrive.

Applications being accepted for Checkoff board

The Pork Checkoff’s board of directors is accepting applications through Nov. 1 to fill five three-year terms. State pork producer associations, farm organizations or individuals who pay the Pork Checkoff, including pig farmers and pork importers, may submit an application.