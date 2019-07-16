Crops in Nebraska remain in mostly good condition, according to the weekly USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop report.
For the week ending on July 14, there were 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork.
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 1 percent very short, 13% short, 75% adequate and 11% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 6% short, 86% adequate and 8% surplus.
The following updates were reported:
— Corn silking was 11%, well behind 60% last year and the five-year average of 42%. Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 19% fair, 63% good and 13% excellent.
— Soybeans blooming were 28%, well behind 63% last year and 54% average. Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 24% fair, 63% good and 8% excellent.
— Winter wheat harvested was 14%, well behind 57% last year and 52% average. Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 5% poor, 20% fair, 55% good and 18% excellent.
— Sorghum headed was 13%, behind 22% last year but near 10% average. Sorghum condition rated 3% poor, 24% fair, 66% good and 7% excellent.
— Oats headed was 95%, behind 100% last year and 99% average. Oats condition rated 2% very poor, 5% poor, 26% fair, 58% good and 9% excellent.