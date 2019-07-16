Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * HEAT INDEX VALUES...PEAKING IN THE 100 TO 109 DEGREE RANGE EACH AFTERNOON FROM WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY, DUE TO TEMPERATURES IN THE 90S AND DEWPOINTS FROM AROUND 70 TO THE MID 70S. * IMPACTS...THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT STRESS DURING OUTDOOR EXERTION OR EXTENDED EXPOSURE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH MEANS THAT A PROLONGED PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. &&