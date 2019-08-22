Correct timing makes for best corn silage

If producers will be chopping corn silage this year, they need to do it right and time the harvest correctly. Corn development and maturity is highly variable this year due to all the problems with spring rains. If you always chop silage on about the same date, how will that affect your corn silage?
Harvest timing is critical for success. Timing needs to be based on moisture content of the silage. Silage chopped too early and wetter than 70% moisture can run or seep and it often produces a sour, less palatable fermentation.
We often get this wet silage when we rush to salvage wind or hail damaged corn or when we chop late-planted corn with immature grain. Live green stalks, leaves, and husks almost always are more than eighty percent moisture, so wait until these tissues start to dry before chopping.
In our region, normal corn is often chopped for silage too dry, below sixty percent moisture. Dry silage is difficult to pack adequately to force out air. This silage heats, energy and protein digestibility declines, and spoilage increases. If your silage usually is warm or steams during winter, it probably was too dry when chopped.
Many corn hybrids are between 60 to 70% moisture after corn kernels dent and reach the one-half to three-quarters milk line. This guide isn’t perfect for all hybrids, though, so check your own fields independently.
Corn kernels in silage between black layer and half milk line are more digestible. Drier, more mature corn grain tends to pass through the animal more often without digesting unless kernels are well processed. Also, older leaves and stalks are less digestible.
Chop silage at the proper moisture level and the outcome will be better feed and better profits.
Following corn silage harvest, the ground can lay bare for seven to nine months. Instead, consider planting some crops to grow and cover it until next season.
After silage harvest, bare ground has two things working against it. One is exposure to wind and water erosion. And two, it isn’t growing anything. Cover crops might help you overcome both problems.
What should you plant depends primarily on what you want to achieve with your cover crop. For example, hairy vetch and winter peas are good cover crops if you want to improve your soil by planting a legume that will produce 30 to 40 pounds of nitrogen per acre for next year’s crop. Or maybe use a deep-rooted radish to breakup some hardpans.
If you are still hoping for some feed this fall, then oats, spring triticale and barley, annual ryegrass and turnips might be better choices because these plants have the greatest forage yield potential yet this fall. Spring oats, triticale and barleys also will die over winter so they won’t interfere with next year’s crop. But, dead residue from these spring cereals is not very durable, so it provides less effective soil protection and for a shorter duration.
For better soil protection, winter rye is the best choice among the cereals. And cereal rye can provide abundant grazable growth early next spring to get cows off of hay sooner.
Wheat and triticale also can be good cover crops. Of course, wheat then can be harvested later for grain while triticale makes very good late spring forage.
What is becoming especially popular is planting a mixture of several types of plants to reap some of the benefits of each one.
Cover crops can preserve or even improve your soil, and can be useful forages as well. Consider them following your early harvests.