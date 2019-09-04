Crop report
NDN file

Crops continue to grow in Nebraska, according to the weekly USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop report.

For the week ending on Sept. 1, there were 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 10% short, 78% adequate and 11% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 8% short, 77% adequate and 14% surplus.

The following updates were reported:

— Corn dough was 90%, behind 97% last year and the five-year average of 98%. Dented was 54%, behind 70% last year and 66% average. Mature was 1%, behind 8% last year and 7% average. Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 5% poor, 17% fair, 56% good and 21% excellent.

— Soybean setting pods was 90%, behind 97% last year and 98% average. Dropping leaves was 1%, behind 14% last year and 10% average. Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 16% fair, 64% good and 15% excellent.

— Sorghum headed was 97%, near 100% last year and the five-year average. Coloring was 27%, behind 73% last year and 67% average. Sorghum condition rated 1% poor, 12% fair, 68% good and 19% excellent.

— Dry bean setting pods was 95%. Dropping leaves was 12%. Dry bean condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 12% fair, 66% good and 19% excellent.

Tags

In other news

Farm bureau receives grant for teachers

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation was awarded a grant from the National Agriculture in the Classroom Organization (NAITCO) to support the growth of agricultural literacy in pre-kindergarten-12th grade classrooms in Nebraska. Funding for the competitive grant program came from the…

Nebraska team merges machine learning, plant genetics

Sorghum, the third most abundant cereal crop in the United States, is emerging as a star player in the biofuels industry. With its water use efficiency, resistance to heat and low cost of seed, it has the capacity to outpace corn, especially in the West and High Plains where irrigation suppl…

Correct timing makes for best corn silage

Correct timing makes for best corn silage

If producers will be chopping corn silage this year, they need to do it right and time the harvest correctly. Corn development and maturity is highly variable this year due to all the problems with spring rains. If you always chop silage on about the same date, how will that affect your corn…