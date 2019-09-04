Crops continue to grow in Nebraska, according to the weekly USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop report.
For the week ending on Sept. 1, there were 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 10% short, 78% adequate and 11% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 8% short, 77% adequate and 14% surplus.
The following updates were reported:
— Corn dough was 90%, behind 97% last year and the five-year average of 98%. Dented was 54%, behind 70% last year and 66% average. Mature was 1%, behind 8% last year and 7% average. Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 5% poor, 17% fair, 56% good and 21% excellent.
— Soybean setting pods was 90%, behind 97% last year and 98% average. Dropping leaves was 1%, behind 14% last year and 10% average. Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 16% fair, 64% good and 15% excellent.
— Sorghum headed was 97%, near 100% last year and the five-year average. Coloring was 27%, behind 73% last year and 67% average. Sorghum condition rated 1% poor, 12% fair, 68% good and 19% excellent.
— Dry bean setting pods was 95%. Dropping leaves was 12%. Dry bean condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 12% fair, 66% good and 19% excellent.