Crops continue to grow in Nebraska, according to the weekly USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop report.
For the week ending Monday, there were 3.7 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 8% short, 76% adequate and 15% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 8% short, 77% adequate and 14% surplus.
The following updates were reported:
— Corn dough was 80%, behind 93% last year and the five-year average of 90%. Dented was 36%, behind 56% last year and 49% average. Corn condition rated 2% very poor, 5% poor, 19% fair, 57% good and 17% excellent.
— Soybean blooming was 97%, behind 100% both last year and for the five-year average. Setting pods was 83%, behind 95% last year and 94% average. Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 5% poor, 21% fair, 61% good and 12% excellent.
— Sorghum headed was 94%, well behind 99% last year and 98% average. Coloring was 21%, behind 59% last year and 48% average. Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 1% poor, 16% fair, 66% good and 16% excellent.
— Oats harvested was 97%, behind 100% last year and 99% average.
— Dry edible beans blooming was 98%. Dry bean setting pods was 92%. Dry bean condition rated 10% very poor, 18% poor, 16% fair, 49% good and 7% excellent.