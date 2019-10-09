Awards go to ag teachers

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation awarded 10 teachers with funds in support of agricultural education and FFA programs in Nebraska — including one from Northeast and North Central Nebraska.

“All 10 teachers are committed to making a difference in rural Nebraska,” said Megahn Schafer, executive director of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation. “We’re proud to support this year’s winners and their contributions to their classrooms and communities.”

Among the 10 recipients was Morgan Schwartz of Stanton Community Schools. The amount of the awards was not disclosed.

