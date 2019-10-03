Area students win in contest

Range judging contest

STUDENTS FROM 38 FFA chapters participate in the Nebraska State Range Judging Contest in Emmet on Sept. 25.

 Courtesy photo

The Nebraska State Range Judging Contest was held south of Emmet on Sept. 25. The contest had its second largest participation in contest history since its founding in 1954 with 513 individuals participating from 38 FFA chapters throughout the state.

Students work with FFA instructors, science teachers, extension educators, 4-H leaders and parents to learn to identify grasses and forbs and characteristics about them such as season of growth, life span, value to livestock, and whether it is native or introduced. Additionally, they learn how to determine the degree of use a given area of range has and how to calculate a proper stocking rate for the range.

Teams from West Holt High School in Atkinson won both the junior and senior level competition. The junior team consisted of Lucas Olson, Sadie Jarecke, Isaac Pistulka and EmiLee Walnofer. The senior team was Martin Wentworth, Aaron Kraus, Jackson Butterfield and Garrison Hansen.

Lucas Olson was also first place in the junior individual competition and Martin Wentworth finished second in the senior individual competition.

Registration is currently underway for the 11th annual Northeast Community College AG-ceptional Women's Conference – a day-long event to be held on Friday, Nov. 22, in the Lifelong Learning Center on the Northeast campus in Norfolk. This year's conference theme is "Strong."

The Soil Health/Regenerative Agriculture movement is about evaluating the cropping systems we have implemented and determining how they align with Mother Nature's principles. The prairie soils we are farming now were built to 4 to 7% SOM levels throughout time by the presence of vegetation, …

A written cropland or pasture lease can specify who has hunting rights. If the written lease does not reserve hunting rights to the landlord directly or indirectly, the hunting rights would go to the tenant for the duration of the lease.

