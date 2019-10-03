Area students win in contest

The Nebraska State Range Judging Contest was held south of Emmet on Sept. 25. The contest had its second largest participation in contest history since its founding in 1954 with 513 individuals participating from 38 FFA chapters throughout the state.
Students work with FFA instructors, science teachers, extension educators, 4-H leaders and parents to learn to identify grasses and forbs and characteristics about them such as season of growth, life span, value to livestock, and whether it is native or introduced. Additionally, they learn how to determine the degree of use a given area of range has and how to calculate a proper stocking rate for the range.
Teams from West Holt High School in Atkinson won both the junior and senior level competition. The junior team consisted of Lucas Olson, Sadie Jarecke, Isaac Pistulka and EmiLee Walnofer. The senior team was Martin Wentworth, Aaron Kraus, Jackson Butterfield and Garrison Hansen.
Lucas Olson was also first place in the junior individual competition and Martin Wentworth finished second in the senior individual competition.