Applications being accepted for Checkoff board

The Pork Checkoff’s board of directors is accepting applications through Nov. 1 to fill five three-year terms. State pork producer associations, farm organizations or individuals who pay the Pork Checkoff, including pig farmers and pork importers, may submit an application.

The 15 positions on the Checkoff board are held by pork producers or importers who volunteer their time.

Any pork producer or importer who has paid all Checkoff assessments due or is a representative of a producer or company that produces hogs and/or pigs is eligible to serve.

The application deadline is Nov. 1, with interviews for each candidate held in Des Moines, Iowa, Dec. 10 and 11. Direct questions to Denise Yaske at DYaske@pork.org or apply directly at https://www.pork.org/about/leadership-opportunities/.

