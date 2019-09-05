LINCOLN — Cases of anthrax in cattle have been confirmed in Texas and North Dakota.

In response, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture is encouraging livestock owners to protect their animals by watching for this disease and by consulting with veterinarians about the use of vaccines.

Anthrax is a deadly disease caused by a spore-forming bacteria (Bacillus anthracis) that can remain alive, but dormant in the soil for years. The anthrax bacteria can contaminate soil and grass after periods of wet, cool weather, followed by hot, dry conditions. Animals can ingest the bacteria by consuming contaminated grass and hay, or by inhaling spores.

According to the NDA, anthrax is not uncommon and several cases emerge every year, but vaccines are available to help prevent the disease from spreading.

Acute fever, staggering, difficulty breathing and seizures, followed by rapid death (usually within 48 hours), are all common signs of anthrax in livestock. After exposure to the anthrax bacteria, it usually takes three to seven days for animals to show symptoms of the disease. Anthrax can affect cattle, deer, other livestock, dogs and even humans.

If you suspect an anthrax infection in livestock, notify a local veterinarian or the NDA at 402-471-2351.

Because anthrax can infect people, anyone handling an anthrax vaccine, infected animals or contaminated remains should take steps to prevent spreading the disease through hand washing, wearing gloves and long sleeves and properly disposing any contaminated material.

