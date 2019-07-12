Pasture walk
The pasture walk series hosted by Nebraska Extension continues next week in Center.
The next pasture walk will be held July 16 at 4 p.m. at the Clem Wagner ranch, 88237 534 Ave. in Center. Wagner will provide a tour of his cow/calf and grass finished operation, as well as sharing his personal approach to grazing.
Pasture walks provide an informal setting for attendees to learn about grazing principles and practices from the host and through conversations with other participants.
Cost to attend is free. If you are planning on attending, RSVP to the Cedar County Extension office at 402-254-6821 no later than Friday, July 12.
Pasture walks are held every third Tuesday of the month through September.
Swine summit
Area farmers considering expanding or diversifying their operations are invited to the Northeast Nebraska Swine Summit on July 17 in Norfolk.
The program will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Northeast Community College’s Lifelong Learning Center. Admission is free and lunch will be provided.
Keynote speaker will be Bill Winkelman, vice president of industry relations for the National Pork Board, who will provide an industry update and discuss the path for swine industry expansion.
Other issues to be discussed include a 2019 agriculture economic outlook with focus on the pork sector; resources for building a barn, featuring a panel of industry experts; manure and nutrient management; and a presentation about Northeast Community College’s agriculture program and capital contributions program.
Reservations should be sent to AFAN at judys@a-fan.org, or call 402-421-4472. For more information, go to becomeafan.org.
Stress workshops
Nebraska Extension, in partnership with Michigan State Extension, is offering workshops around the state for individuals who work with farmers and ranchers on a regular basis.
A workshop will be held at the Haskell Agricultural Lab near Concord on Aug. 15. Register by contacting Mary Jarvi at 402-584-3828 or mary.jarvi@unl.edu.
Other sessions will be held in Scottsbluff, Ithaca, Franklin, Minden and Kearney through July, August and early September.
Grazing conference
Beginning and experienced graziers, land managers, policy makers, and those concerned with the utilization and conservation of our grazing lands are encouraged to register for the 19th annual Nebraska Grazing Conference Aug. 12-14 at the Ramada by Wyndham in Kearney. The conference is hosted by the Center for Grassland Studies at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.
The conference will feature a field tour, panels and a series of presentations on a number of pertinent topics.
Register online at grassland.unl.edu or call 402-472-8747.