Sorghum initiative
Governor Pete Ricketts recently announced a new volunteer initiative, “Sorghum Cares: Preserving Our Heritage. Building Our Future,” to collect and preserve the stories of Nebraska veterans. The Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association (NeSPA) and Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) have partnered to launch the initiative, with key support from Humanities Nebraska.
EPA approval
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently issued a long-term approval for the insecticide sulfoxaflor.
After conducting an extensive risk analysis, including the review of one of the agency’s largest datasets on the effects of a pesticide on bees, the EPA is approving the use of sulfoxaflor on alfalfa, corn, cacao, grains (millet, oats), pineapple, sorghum, teff, teosinte, tree plantations, citrus, cotton, cucurbits (squash, cucumbers, watermelons, some gourds), soybeans and strawberries.
Nate Blum, Executive Director of the Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association, said in a statement that the decision is welcome news to producers.
Haskell field day
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Haskell Agricultural Laboratory near Concord will host a science and agriculture family field day on July 24.
All ages are welcome to attend the field day which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Attendees can come and go throughout the event.
Fair deadlines
4-H members are reminded that the entry deadline for all livestock except horse (this includes large animals as well as dogs, cats, small animals and rabbits) for Cuming County Fair is due by 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2 to the Cuming County Extension Office. The deadline for Horse entries is 4 p.m., Monday, July 29.
State fair livestock entries are required to be done on-line at the Nebraska State Fair site this year at statefair.org/4-h-ffa-exhibitors. State Fair entries are due Saturday Aug. 10 at 8 p.m.
Norfolk Beef Expo entries are due, Thursday, Aug. 22.