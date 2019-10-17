Ag happenings for Oct. 17

Biofuel reactions
Several agricultural groups released statements disapproving a plan from the Environmental Protection Agency regarding renewable fuel standards. The EPA’s plan, according to the National Farmers Union, is based on recommendations from the Department of Energy that will increase biofuels by 770 million gallons, half as much as expected.
The Nebraska Corn Board issued a statement that said they were appreciative of the EPA’s efforts, but the “devil is in the details” and that they “missed the mark.”
“They’ve (the EPA) had continual opportunities to make the RFS whole, but they once again fell short,” said David Bruntz, chairman of the Nebraska Corn Board. “Nebraska Corn will continue to fight for the integrity of the RFS and to ensure the final 2020 RVO reflects the commitments made by President Trump.”
USDA programs
Agricultural producers now can enroll in the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs — two U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) safety net programs — for the 2020 crop year. Meanwhile, producers who previously enrolled farms for the 2018 crop year have started receiving more than $1.5 billion for covered commodities for which payments were triggered under such programs.
ARC provides income support payments on historical base acres when actual crop revenue declines below a specified guaranteed level. PLC provides income support payments on historical base acres when the effective price for a covered commodity falls below its reference price. The 2018 Farm Bill reauthorized and updated both programs.
Signup for the 2020 crop year closes June 30, 2020, while signup for the 2019 crop year closes March 15, 2020. Producers who have not yet enrolled for 2019 can enroll for both 2019 and 2020 during the same visit to an FSA county office.
ARC and PLC have options for the farm operator who is actively farming the land as well as the owner of the land. Farm owners also have a one-time opportunity to update PLC payment yields beginning with crop year 2020. If the farm owner and producer visit the FSA county office together, FSA can also update yield information during that visit.
More information can be found online at farmers.gov.
Specialty crops
Several organizations in Nebraska recently received nearly $675,000 in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) to fund projects designed to strengthen the specialty crop industry in the state.
USDA defines specialty crops as fruits, vegetables, nuts, honey and some turf and ornamental crops. A full list of specialty crops is available online at usda.gov.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln received 10 grants to study different crops, crop genetics, productivity, water use, pest management and more.
The funding comes from the USDA’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) which provides grant monies to the departments of agriculture in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories.
NDA administers the state’s SCBG program that funds research, agricultural extension activities and marketing to increase demand for specialty crops in Nebraska.
“Specialty crops add value and variety to Nebraska’s agricultural industry which helps grow our economy,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman.
“The SCBGP projects receiving funding will benefit Nebraska specialty crop producers for years to come.”