Sorghum meeting
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board has scheduled a meeting at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Ramada Midtown in Grand Island.
In addition to regular business, the Board will hear program updates, hold election of officers, and make committee assignments. The meeting is open to the public. Time will be allowed at the start of the meeting to receive public comment to offer input to Board programs. A copy of the agenda is available by emailing sorghum.board@nebraska.gov or by calling the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board at 402-471-4276.
Carcass centers
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a collaboration with industry and academia to establish three regional USDA Cattle and Carcass Grading Correlation Training Centers.
These centers will educate and train stakeholders across the country in the grading of feeder cattle, fed cattle and beef carcasses.
“USDA provides grading services that support the U.S. beef industry’s ability to efficiently market high-quality products,” said Greg Ibach, USDA Marketing and Regulatory Programs Under Secretary. “Thanks to the creation of these training centers through the Farm Bill, we can connect producers directly with USDA experts who conduct these services to provide a better understanding of the grading system, bolster their confidence in the prices they receive, and reinforce their assurance in the transparent cattle delivery system.”
Three centers are now open, including one at the U.S. Meat Animal Research Center in Clay Center. The other two are in Canyon, Texas and Fort Collins, Colorado.
Vaccine demands
WASHINGTON — Representatives of the National Pork Producers Council, the National Milk Producers Federation, the National Corn Growers Association and Iowa State University called on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to move as quickly as possible to establish a Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccine bank.
At a press conference, these groups recognized the steps USDA has taken to establish the bank, but called for expedient use of mandatory funding included in the 2018 Farm Bill to purchase the volume of vaccines required to effectively contain and eradicate an FMD outbreak.
Currently, the USDA, which has prescribed vaccination for dealing with an FMD outbreak, does not have access to enough vaccine to avoid devastating economic consequences to the U.S. economy, should an outbreak occur.
FMD is an infectious viral disease that affects cloven-hooved animals, including cattle, pigs and sheep; it is not a food safety or human health threat.
According to Iowa State University research, an outbreak would result in $128 billion in losses for the beef and pork sectors, $44 billion and $25 billion, respectively, to the corn and soybean farmers, and job losses of more than 1.5 million across U.S. agriculture over 10 years.
Cattle workshop
ARTHUR — Nebraska Extension will be hosting a risk management workshop for cattle producers on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Bunkhouse Bar & Grill located at 306 Fir Street in Arthur.
Cattle producers will learn strategies designed to reduce risk exposure to achieve a profitable
For more information and to pre-register by Nov. 4, call Randy Saner at 308-532-2683 or register online at go.unl.edu/cattlerisk.