Ag happenings for Oct. 10

LINCOLN — Nebraska Farm Bureau has offered the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) a series of recommendations to reform the way beef cattle are marketed.

The underlying concept of Farm Bureau’s suggestions are to create a more transparent and value-based system that would more closely link the prices farmers and ranchers receive for their cattle to the value of beef products sold at the wholesale and retail levels.

“With only four major meatpackers, many Nebraska cattle producers have expressed concerns about the level of control that exists within the consolidated meat packing industry, specifically in the way of packer captive supplies of cattle and the diminishing cash market for live cattle,” Steve Nelson, Nebraska Farm Bureau president said in a letter to the USDA. “We believe reexamining the cattle pricing system and moving toward one where cattle prices and cattle contract prices are discovered under a more transparent and value-based system would be beneficial in addressing producer concerns and allow the cattle market to better respond to actual supply and demand conditions.”

The NeFB is asking for updates to the Packers and Stockyards Act, including requirements that cattle marketing contracts have a set, negotiated base price before cattle are committed for delivery.

LINCOLN — Last week, the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board announced the creation of the Nebraska Grains Education Collaborative.

This working group, made up of educators from many of Nebraska’s community colleges, universities, high schools and the Nebraska Department of Education, will meet twice annually in order to encourage inter-institutional collaboration and promote versatility in teaching ag practices, cropping systems and industrial uses of Nebraska grains.

“By coming together around the topic of grains education specifically, we can work together to better prepare young people to take advantage of the numerous careers in, and in support of, sustainable and versatile agriculture in Nebraska,” said Nate Blum, executive director of the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board.

The first meeting of the Nebraska Grains Education Collaborative will take place on Friday, Nov. 15, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Central Community College in Grand Island.

Anyone interested in participating can contact sorghum.board@nebraska.gov.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will survey producers in 41 states, including Nebraska, as part of its County Agricultural Production Survey (CAPS).

“The data provided by producers will help federal and state programs support the farmer,” said Nick Streff, director of the NASS Northern Plains Field Office. “We hope every producer will take the time to respond if they receive this survey. Producers benefit when there are data available to help determine accurate loan rates, disaster payments, crop insurance price elections and more. When enough producers respond to surveys, NASS is able to publish data. Without data, agencies such as USDA’s Risk Management Agency or Farm Service Agency may not have information on which to base the programs that serve those same producers.”

Within the next few weeks NASS representatives will contact selected Nebraska growers to arrange telephone or in-person interviews to complete the survey. NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified as required by federal law.

